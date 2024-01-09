MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a lot of buzz in the air regarding the potential for snow across the Mid-South early next week.

One thing is for certain, we’re going to get extremely cold this weekend into early next week. How cold? Right now, the low temperature Monday night into Tuesday morning is forecast at 8 degrees.

On top of that, forecast confidence is gradually increasing for accumulating snowfall, for at least part of the area, most likely Monday.

We briefly turn mild over the next couple days — with highs near 60 on Thursday — before our next storm system arrives Thursday night into Friday morning. This will be another round of wind and rain, but it will usher in an Arctic air mass that will be here to stay for a while.

Having that cold air already in place is a key factor in the likelihood of accumulating snow as moisture returns by Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The biggest questions at this point are how much snow are we talking, and exactly when does it arrive?

It’s too early to answer those questions at this point. One model shows 3 inches in Memphis, with more to the north and less to the south. But different models show different amounts, and they’re changing by the day.

We’ll be watching for model trends and hopefully a consensus to develop over the next few days. By Friday evening, we should be able to give you a great idea of exactly what you can in your neighborhood.

Please understand that regardless of how much snow you get, it will be sticking around for at least a couple of days.

Most spots will be below the freezing mark from Sunday evening until Wednesday afternoon. Not only will it be dangerously cold at times, but there won’t be any melting going on.

Keep checking back with our Weather Experts throughout the week.