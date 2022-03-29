MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A line of strong storms associated with our latest cold front will rumble across the region Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind cooler weather for the rest of the week.

Wednesday, expect a moderate risk of severe weather in the form of high winds and heavy rain.

It should move through the area sometime between noon and 6 p.m., so you might want to change your Wednesday plans, WREG’s Todd Demers.

A Wind Advisory is coming for the Mid-South, as winds could be gusting to 30-50 mph, Demers said. Rain totals of between 1-2 inches are expected.

The good news — it moves out fairly quickly.