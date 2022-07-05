MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The heat is reaching dangerous levels for Memphis and much of the Mid-South, prompting an Excessive Heat Warning for several counties in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Tuesday was the seventh consecutive day the temperature in Memphis has reached above 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

A Heat Advisory already is in effect through Thursday, but the National Weather Service upgraded that to a warning that will begin at 5 a.m. Wednesday for several counties.

Heat index values above 110 are expected.

The counties included in the Excessive Heat Warning are:

Shelby, Fayette, Carroll, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer and Gibson in Tennessee

Mississippi, Lee and Phillips in Arkansas

DeSoto, Marshall, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola and Tallahatchie in Mississippi

