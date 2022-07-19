MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County is under an Excessive Heat Warning according to the National Weather Service.

The Excessive Heat Warning will stay in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service expects dangerously hot conditions with heat index values expected to reach 112 degrees.

Parts of north Mississippi, east Arkansas and the Missouri bootheel may also be impacted by the Excessive Heat Warning.

Due to the extreme heat and humidity, residents of these areas should be cautious when working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.

The National Weather Service suggests to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, stay in air-conditioned rooms, check on relatives and neighbors and never leave pets or children in unattended vehicles.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Be sure to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.