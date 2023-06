MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is an enhanced risk of severe weather in the Mid-South Sunday afternoon and evening.

Damaging straight-line winds and hail are expected. However, the possibility of tornadoes is low due to weak wind shear.

The severe weather is expected to hit the News Channel 3 viewing area between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A Heat Advisory was also issued in the area Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.