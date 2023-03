MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe storms are expected to move through the Mid-South Friday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire News Channel 3 viewing area in an ENHANCED RISK of severe weather Friday. While all modes of severe weather are possible, the primary threat seems to be strong damaging winds.

The timing looks to be late afternoon into the early evening hours on Friday.

We’ll be tracking the storms to keep you and your family safe.