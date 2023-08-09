MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe storms are expected to move through the Mid-South Wednesday.

The National Weather Service of Memphis says there may be two possible waves of storms– one in the morning and the second mainly during the evening.

The main threats are damaging winds and heavy rainfall, but a few tornadoes and large hail are possible, according to NWS.

Below is Todd Demers’ forecast as of 5 a.m.:

Showers, thundershowers and even an “enhanced risk” for severe weather across the Mid-South today. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s, but storms with high winds and heavy rain should be expected. Stay Alert to rapidly changing conditions.

Storms are possible today and tonight, and while the severe threat may diminish starting Thursday, the chances for afternoon showers will continue as temps climb back into the lower 90s over the weekend. Potentially dangerous weather for today and tonight.