All of the Mid-South is under a WINTER STORM WARNING from noon Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow is starting to fall and may come down heavy at times. 3-5″ of snow is the most likely outcome for the majority of the News Channel 3 coverage area.

Roads are becoming icy Sunday afternoon. Collierville Police said northbound Houston Levee, from Poplar Avenue to Frank Road has been shut down due to ice.

The Memphis Police Department issued an Inclement Weather Crash Policy alert Sunday afternoon. A stalled-out tractor-trailer was seen on I-55 near McLemore.

The first blast of arctic cold moved into the Mid-South Saturday night. Lows dropped into the teens overnight with wind chills in the single digits.

The University of Memphis closed its campuses at 5 p.m.

Snow sticking immediately. Many roads already snow covered around Memphis. pic.twitter.com/KDPTG3XjUq — Tyler Eliasen (@TylerWREG) January 14, 2024

Hopefully you wrapped and insulated your pipes before the temperatures dropped overnight. It’s also a good reminder that you can drip facets and open your cabinets as well to help prevent your pipes from freezing over.

Hazardous travel is likely even after the snow ends as temperatures will not get above freezing until at least Thursday afternoon. Temperatures in the single digits Monday and Tuesday night will make for extremely dangerous conditions.

Make sure your pets have a warm place to stay and check on friends and neighbors that may not have adequate heating.

We can not stress enough that regardless of how much snow you get, we are all going to be dealing with hazardous travel and dangerously cold air for the first few days next week.

