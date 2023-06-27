MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A blanket of dangerously hot temperatures will move over the Mid-South Thursday, smothering the area with heat indexes that could hit 115.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday placed most of the News Channel 3 viewing area under an Excessive Heat Watch from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. It could be extended into Friday as well. (See affected counties here)

Actual temperatures are forecast to hit 101 and 102 on Thursday and Friday, according to WREG’s forecast.

WREG Weather Expert Jim Jaggers called it “crazy, stupid hot.”

The heat comes just as thousands across the area are struggling without power for air conditioners and fans, following strong storms Sunday.

MLGW reported at noon Tuesday that 50,000 customers in Shelby County remained without power, though the company had restored power to more than 70,000. Entergy reported more than 18,000 customers without power in western Mississippi and eastern Arkansas.

The City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management urged residents to take extra precautions to keep cool while the power was out. You can find relief from heat at malls, shopping centers, libraries, community centers and senior centers when they are open.

Shelby County will open a Day Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Baker Community Center,

7942 Church Street in Millington. The county declared a local state of emergency Tuesday.

Coahoma County, Mississippi, is among the towns, cities and counties that are opening cooling centers. The heat index in Clarksdale could top out at 117 on Thursday, NWS reported.

NWS said there is a potential for heat-related illnesses to increase, especially for people working outdoors. They urged people to bring pets and children indoors, check on neighbors and stay hydrated.