MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Temperatures in Memphis reached a record-breaking 102 degrees Friday, still, there is nothing average about our weekend forecast. Above-normal temperatures on Saturday lead to below-normal temperatures on Sunday.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place Saturday until 10 p.m.

Heat index values are expected to reach or exceed 110 degrees. Then, Saturday afternoon, a cold front will bring the News Channel 3 viewing area a chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms.

A few showers and storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon.

A fantastic stretch of weather is coming to the Memphis area next week to close out the month of August.

The cold front will produce below-normal temperatures Sunday and into next week with highs in the mid-80s and lower humidity.

Highs will be in the low 80s, lows in the 60s, low humidity, and lots of sunshine.

Download the WREG Weather App to be notified of heat warnings and air quality concerns.