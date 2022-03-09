MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enjoy Thursday’s sunny skies and warmer temperature while you can. Ole Man Winter creeps back in on Friday.

Rain and temperatures in the low 60s are expected on Friday before a cold front sweeps through the area.

Temperatures will plummet in the colder air, and rain is expected to change over to snow late Friday evening.

There is a good chance that many folks will see some accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday.

Accumulation amounts of 1-2 inches will be possible. Friday’s high 51, overnight low 24.

