MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The cold air behind the cold front that moved through earlier Thursday morning arrived in Shelby County around noon, causing thunderstorms to blow up rather quickly.

They’ve dropped enough rainfall for flash flooding, and we’ve had several reports of hail in Shelby County, Brighton and Covington, Tenn. and Mississippi County, Arkansas.

Look for the storms to move quickly off to the east of the Memphis Metropolitan area in the next few hours and temperatures to drop precipitously into the 40s and the 30’s overnight.

The air will get down to around freezing the next few nights.