BARTLETT, Tenn. — Tens of thousands are still without power Monday due to damage caused by high winds in this latest round of severe weather, and the Memphis suburbs in the Bartlett and Wolfchase areas were some of the hardest-hit.

Power lines were blown over, and branches and tree trunks lay on the ground. Crews with the city of Bartlett were out early Monday morning at Freeman Smith Park with chain saws and trucks, cutting up and hauling away debris.

Bartlett City Schools were closed Monday due to storm damage. It was one of several area school districts to close.

MLGW CEO Doug McGowen said at a news conference Monday that the storm ranked as the sixth-worst in Memphis history, in terms of the number of utility customers affected.

McGowen said there was a chance of a boil-water advisory for northeastern Shelby COunty, after power outages left the area with low water pressure.

Jeff Seymour says he was in his backyard when the winds started to pick up.

“The winds were so strong, then the rain came, and you can just see branches coming down, trees bending. It was scary,” Seymour said.

David Strahan was on his way to Memphis from New Orleans when the storm hit. He says the only thing he could do was ride it out.

“Almost blew us off the road,” Strahan said. “It was a little scary. We pulled over for a minute until it calmed down.”

Down the road, the line at the new Whataburger on Germantown Parkway was all the way to the street. They were one of the few businesses that had electricity in the area.

“We are hungry, so we stopped here,” said customer Kristen Miller of Tipton County. “Hopefully, they will get it restored soon.”

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s this week and power lines clearly damaged in the area, those without electricity are worried.

“I am not looking forward to the heat without the power, so we got our fingers crossed and we are praying that the power comes back on as quickly as possible,” Seymour said.

It is unclear how long it will take to have power fully restored to the area. MLGW said 120,000 customers — about 1 in 4 — were left without power at the peak of the storms. Much of the damage was concentrated in north and east Shelby County, including Memphis and Bartlett.