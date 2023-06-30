MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The aftermath of Sunday’s devastating storms is still being felt Friday, especially in several Memphis suburbs.

Even though Memphis Light, Gas, and Water has made progress restoring power, nearly 15,000 customers still don’t have electricity, like some in Bartlett.

Along Oak Road in Bartlett, it’s day two of the heatwave that’s putting a stranglehold on the Mid-South.

“My house right now is about 85 degrees. I try to spend as little time in there,” said Bartlett homeowner Micah Pugh.

It’s also another day for some MLGW customers who are struggling without any power in their homes or churches after Sunday night’s storms.

“It’s been hard. We are just hopeful and praying that everybody can their power back on,” said Dennis Foster, Ellendale United Methodist Church trustee.

Neighbors say this area has loss electricity over and over again this week as MLGW crews work around the clock to restore power to thousands.

Friday was no different for Mellissa Sisscil. She says with every glimmer of hope she gets when the lights come on, she loses hundreds of dollars in groceries.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Sisscil said. “You make plans for groceries kids and work and just like that you have to start all over.”

Uprooted trees, snapped utility poles, and downed power lines still cover some roads in Bartlett. Friday’s update from the City of Bartlett says there are still several roads that are impassable because of storm debris.

Bartlett Mayor David Parsons says he’s aware of the challenges people are facing.

“We understand the temperature. We understand the length of time. There’s a lot of helping hands trying to resolve getting you back your power,” Parsons said.

MLGW president Doug McGowen, who was with the mayor in Bartlett, says crews are making headway.

“I am pleased to report that we have restored more than 112,000 of the 122,000 customers who were impacted by the storm,” McGowen said.

Restoration efforts are concentrated in several hard-hit areas of the county.

“There are some large clusters of outages in the Millington, Shelby Farms, and Northaven area and here in the Barlett area. There’s a small cluster in the Lakeland area, in the city of Memphis, in the Raleigh neighborhood,” McGowen said.

As for full restoration, McGowen admits there will likely be a small number of people still without electricity going into the weekend, but the work will continue to get their power back.

“Today, we are approaching 99 percent of our customers back on,” McGowen said. “For the remaining one percent that’s little solace because every single customer counts. So, we’re not going to stop working until we get everybody restored.”

McGowen says while the power is out, he recommends people take advantage of the various cooling centers around Memphis and Shelby County.

The Tennessee Baptist Mission Board is also providing chainsaw crews to help with cleanup. All you have to do is fill out a form at City Hall or Bellevue Baptist Church and return them to Bellevue to get help.