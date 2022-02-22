The good news first. Severe storms have moved east of the News Channel 3 viewing area. However, as the threat for severe weather ends for the Mid-South viewing area, we are not necessarily in the clear.

The threat for severe storms moves east for the afternoon.

Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding.

With additional rain in the forecast through this evening, the National Weather Service has portions of the News Channel 3 viewing area under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until tonight. The greatest threat of flooding will be near rivers and creeks, low-lying areas that are vulnerable to flooding. Do not ignore the flash flood threat this afternoon and tonight.

Another heavy rain event will take stage Wednesday night into Thursday. Good news, no severe threat with this event. However continued rain will cause flooding to remain a concern. We could see almost 5 inches of rain total (for the whole week) by Friday at midnight.

The Weather Experts are also tracking a cold air invasion behind this system. As colder air filters into the area, wintry precipitation in the form of freezing rain and possibly snow may fall in the Missouri Bootheel and northeast Arkansas.

Ice potential in Arkansas.

At this time no winter headlines have been issued for our viewing region. We are watching this very closely so stay tuned for updates.