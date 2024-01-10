MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While nice weather is back for Wednesday and Thursday, two new storm systems are taking shape and heading our way.

Rain and wind by Friday will cause a drop in temperatures, forcing a sunny and chilly weekend ahead.

By Monday, an arctic blast is expected to take place. There is a possibility for snow and dropping temperatures overnight, some falling under 10 degrees.

Anything that we see falling out of the sky next Monday has the potential to stick around for a couple of days.

