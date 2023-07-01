MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The News Channel 3 viewing area remains under an Excessive Heat Warning Saturday due to heat indices exceeding 110 degrees across the region.

On top of dangerously hot temperatures, we’re tracking the potential for storm development this afternoon/evening. Current radar analysis shows a few storms popping up across portions of the area. The primary weather threats will be damaging winds with heavy rainfall.

Parts of the area north of Shelby County and along 1-40 are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 78. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

More widespread activity is expected Sunday as a cold front moves into the MidSouth from the northwest. It may bring storms, but after Sunday’s frontal passage, temperatures will cool back down closer to normal seasonal readings.

Take breaks! Drink water!

Dangerously hot weather will continue over the next several days. Modify your outdoor plans to give your body time to recover from this heat. Check on your loved ones and especially those that may not have electricity.