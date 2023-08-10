MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water says overnight severe storms left more than 30,000 customers in the dark.

According to MLGW, 36,000 customers lost power as a result of severe weather that started Wednesday night and stretched into Thursday morning.

MLGW says that 24,400 customers were affected at the peak of the outages.

There were also 3,000 customers who lost power due to non-storm related outages, MLGW says. Some outages were reportedly caused by vehicles striking utility poles.

MLGW says power has been restored to 34,000 customers so far. By Thursday afternoon, the number without power was down to 3,500.

MLGW says all customers should have power by midnight on Friday, August 11.

If you’re experiencing an outage, call 901-544-6500 to report it to MLGW.