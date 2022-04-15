UPDATE, 8:46 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Mississippi, Poinsett, Craighead and Greene counties in Arkansas until 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri until 12:00 a.m.

Thunderstorm producing a possible tornado now moving across Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties of northeast Arkansas. We're monitoring this storm and others across the region. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates. #WREG.com pic.twitter.com/Z1yq7MYClF — WREG Weather (@Weather_WREG3) April 16, 2022

Arkansas counties affected by the watch include Clay, Crittenden, Greene, Lee, Monroe, Pulaski, Woodruff, Cleburne, Cross, Independence, Lonoke, Poinsett, St. Francis, Craighead, Faulkner, Jackson, Mississippi, Prairie and White counties.

Tennessee counties affected by the watch include Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton counties.

Missouri counties affected by the watch include Dunklin and Pemiscot counties.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the News Channel 3 viewing area. pic.twitter.com/SwQqzK02S7 — WREG Weather (@Weather_WREG3) April 16, 2022

