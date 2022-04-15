UPDATE, 8:46 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Mississippi, Poinsett, Craighead and Greene counties in Arkansas until 9 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri until 12:00 a.m.
Arkansas counties affected by the watch include Clay, Crittenden, Greene, Lee, Monroe, Pulaski, Woodruff, Cleburne, Cross, Independence, Lonoke, Poinsett, St. Francis, Craighead, Faulkner, Jackson, Mississippi, Prairie and White counties.
Tennessee counties affected by the watch include Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton counties.
Missouri counties affected by the watch include Dunklin and Pemiscot counties.
WREG will keep you updated on the latest inclement weather conditions. Check back for updates.