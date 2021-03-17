Today’s Weather Story: High Risk Severe Weather Threat for the Midsouth

It is a HIGH RISK Severe Weather Day across the entire Midsouth. Rounds of rain is expected throughout the day. All types of severe weather may be possible including hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes.

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the majorty of the News Channel 3 viewing area until 1 PM. All of north Mississippi, southeast AR, and southern counties of TN along the MS state line.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tate and Panola County in northern Mississippi until 6 AM. Currently it between Sardis and Senatobia, moving NE @ 40 mph. This storm is producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail. UPDATE: cancelled 5:50 AM

At 4:45 AM, a storm in Tupelo sparked a residential fire due to a lightning strike.