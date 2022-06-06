MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thunderstorms are expected to sweep through the Mid-South around noon Monday.
Central Shelby County, northeast Crittenden County and southwestern Tipton counties may be affected, the National Weather Service said. Todd Demers also reported a heavy line of storms forming in DeSoto County.
Our reporters have seen heavy rain on the I-240 south loop in Memphis. The city of West Memphis is reporting power outages.
At 11:10 a.m. Monday, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Memphis, moving northeast at 25 mph.
The storm carried wind gusts up to 50 mph and half-inch hail. It could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, the NWS said.