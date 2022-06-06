MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thunderstorms are expected to sweep through the Mid-South around noon Monday.

Central Shelby County, northeast Crittenden County and southwestern Tipton counties may be affected, the National Weather Service said. Todd Demers also reported a heavy line of storms forming in DeSoto County.

New line developing in DeSoto, and Shelby. Moving NE at 20 mph ( https://t.co/LZmlFgFfwK ) pic.twitter.com/zYcGzu6clK — Todd Demers (@Toddon3_WREG) June 6, 2022

Our reporters have seen heavy rain on the I-240 south loop in Memphis. The city of West Memphis is reporting power outages.

HEAVY rain on I-240 south in Memphis. Lots of thunder and lightning too @3onyourside #memwx pic.twitter.com/sbDnzI2sR2 — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) June 6, 2022

At 11:10 a.m. Monday, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Memphis, moving northeast at 25 mph.

The storm carried wind gusts up to 50 mph and half-inch hail. It could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, the NWS said.