MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a slight to marginal risk of excessive rainfall Tuesday followed by the potential for severe weather later this week.

The threat of strong to severe thunderstorms persists Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, the main threats will be damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service said the threat of flash flooding will be present Tuesday through Thursday. They urge people to be aware of multiple rounds of heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. Flash flooding is a possibility.

For more information, visit our Weather page.