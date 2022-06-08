UPDATE, 8:43 a.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in parts of the News Channel 3 viewing area, including much of eastern Arkansas and Tunica County, Miss.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week’s unsettled weather pattern continues as severe weather moves through the Mid-South.
The Memphis-area is under a ‘slight’ risk, which is level 2 out of 5, for severe weather on Wednesday.
Strong storms will be likely between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The main threat will be damaging winds.
