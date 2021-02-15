Snow prompts closures for Kroger, clinics, many suburban school districts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday’s snowfall prompted a wave of closures across the area, including Kroger stores and several suburban school districts.

Kroger announced that all stores in the Mid-South would close at 6 p.m. Monday. Most will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

By early afternoon, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland, Millington and DeSoto County school districts announced they would be closed Tuesday.

Christ Community Health Services and Stern Cardiovascular announced they would be closed Tuesday.