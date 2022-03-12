TYodd Demers took this picture in DeSoto County where he measured 4 inches of snow.

A snowy street in Midtown Friday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Well that was fun.

Snowfall has ended and skies are clearing Saturday morning. The snow was pretty and stuck everywhere besides the roadways, although elevated surfaces such as bridges/overpasses will still be icy until the sun’s radiation works its magic.

Wendy Nations measured 3.25 inches of snow at her house while many picked up 2-3 inches with some reports of 4 inches of snow across the Mid-South. Todd Demers measured 4 inches of snow in DeSoto County.

@QWilbornTV AND our dedicated photographer Lamar Davis — making sure you know this is the perfect snowball-fighting material! #FightingForYou LOL ❄️❄️ A show-and-tell from your @3onyourside crew! #StayWarmYall pic.twitter.com/k0ECkEPx0r — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) March 12, 2022

Temperatures will remain below freezing Saturday morning with wind chill values in the teens.

Temperatures will be back into the 50s Sunday.

Don’t forget about the DST clock change – SPRING forward tonight!