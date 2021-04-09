Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe weather forecast for Friday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service in Memphis has placed the Mid-South under a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Friday.

WREG’s Todd Demers said it’s possible the rain could begin as early as the rush hour for some areas, but the strongest of the storms will arrive around midnight. The storms will be moving fairly rapidly, pushing into Alabama by 3 a.m.

High winds, one to two inches of rain and tornadoes are possible with this system.

The WREG Weather Experts will continue to track this system as it moves toward the Mid-South. For the latest weather information, click here.