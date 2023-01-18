UPDATE: A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday:

Benton

Coahoma

Crittenden

DeSoto

Fayette

Hardeman

Haywood

Lafayette

Lee

Marshall

Panola

Phillips

Quitman

St. Francis

Shelby

Tate

Tipton

Tunica

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Storm Prediction Center has the News Channel 3 viewing area in the SLIGHT RISK category for severe storms this afternoon.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

Damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall and even a few isolated tornadoes are possible. The greatest threat will occur between 3 p.m. and sunset.

Storms in Arkansas are showing signs of strengthening but they will be moving into a more stable air mass as they approach the Mississippi River.

So, while we are expecting severe weather, there are some questions regarding the strength of these storms as they approach the Memphis metro area. Stay alert to these changing weather conditions.

Tonight, early showers and thunderstorms will give way to some clearing overnight. Expect a low tonight of 50 degrees along with gusty southwesterly winds at 12-25 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 56 degrees. Temperatures are expected to cool rapidly after lunch as much cooler air surges into the region. Winds from the west at 10-20 mph and gusty. Thursday night, clear skies with a low of 35 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies expected on Friday with a high of 48, overnight low 33.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies followed by increasing cloudiness Saturday afternoon along with showers that evening. Saturday’s high 53, overnight low 40.

Mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a high of 49, overnight low 34.