Single-digit temps arrive for a February freeze to remember

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A blast of arctic air is on the way.

Following on the heels of last Thursday’s ice storm, some of the coldest stretch of days we’ve seen this winter will arrive by Monday, with lows projected into the single digits. It’s going to set the stage for bitterly cold days and nights, not to mention the threat of wintry precipitation that will accompany this Arctic outbreak.

Arctic air will send temperatures plummeting into the single digits by Tuesday morning with a wind chill below zero with highs below freezing through next Thursday. And then there’s the winter storm that will produce a wintry mix of slow, sleet and freezing rain beginning Sunday night through Monday afternoon. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from the National Weather Service for significant accumulations of snow, sleet and ice possible across much of the Mid-South in effect from Sunday evening through Monday evening.

And if this all isn’t enough, a second snow and ice event is possible around the middle of next week. It’s still too early to target approximate totals and locations, but the fact that historic cold air as well as a strong flow of moisture aloft points to setting the stage for accumulating snow. Weather models average 2-5 inches of snow on Monday.

When it gets this cold, the best thing you can do is be prepared, hunker down, stay indoors, and by all means bundle up before venturing outside.

According to the American Red Cross, simple steps can be taken to prevent at-risk pipes — under sinks — from freezing. In heated areas of the home, cabinet doors should be opened to allow heat to circulate under sinks. Insulated pipe sleeves, heat tape and even newspaper can be used to insulate exposed pipes outdoors, in crawl spaces or garages that might otherwise be exposed to frigid air. And, leaving a faucet to drip “at a trickle” also prevents pipes from freezing overnight.

If you have to travel, pack a kit with blankets, hand warmers and hats to keep you warm in case of car issues.

We will be continuously monitoring and tracking this storm system here at News Channel 3 and will bring you the latest updates and potential changes as key details become clearer in the coming days. Be prepared, stay warm, safe, and healthy.