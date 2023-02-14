MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is under a wind advisory Tuesday morning and faces severe storms Wednesday night.

Below is Todd Demers’s most recent forecast:

Wind Advisory today. Cloudy, windy and warm today with showers likely for this afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 60s, winds gusting from the south. Mostly cloudy overnight, mid 50s by daybreak, still windy. Cloudy and warmer Wednesday with highs in the 70s, slight risk for severe weather Wednesday night. Showers this afternoon, windy and warm.

Watching Wednesday evening for a slight risk for severe storms with our latest cold front. Rain this afternoon, storms possible tomorrow night and then clearing and cooler weather returns starting on Thursday. Dry, stable heading into the weekend.

The National Weather Service of Memphis released the following forecast:

It should be a windy day across the Mid-South, with gusts possible to 50 MPH. Wind Advisory goes into effect at 9 AM. Secure any loose outdoor objects. Be weather aware!