Severe weather potential Wednesday: Rounds of storms, tornado threats

The ingredients are in place for a dangerous severe weather outbreak that could put the Mid-South at risk throughout the day Wednesday.

All types of severe weather ranging from large hail and flash flooding to damaging straight-line wind gusts and tornadoes can occur from predawn Wednesday until late Wednesday evening. The first round will move through during the early morning hours, the second arriving midday, as storms race ahead of a warm front. While gusty winds are possible, tornadoes are not expected to accompany this activity.

Then, round three develops by the afternoon to early evening. It will likely be a broken line of storms that could have the potential for some tornadoes.

Round One – As a warm front nears, isolated storms will develop due to instability and heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds will be the primary threats. Yet, we cannot completely rule out a tornado, so attention will be needed in the wee early hours of the day.

Round Two – Comes near midday as daytime heating begins to take place and our next opportunity for strong storms approach. Within this second round of storms, all three severe hazards will become more likely.

Round Three – This round of storms is the mostly likely to support tornadic development. These supercell storms will advance in a line ahead of a cold front that will sweep through overnight.

All of this means that the News Channel 3 community should remain “weather aware” and make preparations for potentially dangerous weather. We will be tracking the storms actively from midnight Tuesday throughout the day Wednesday.

Our primary concern is about the risk to lives due to the potential for dangerous storms. It’s the important that the Mid-South pay close attention to all watches and warnings that might issued. This means having a way to receive storm information via News Channel 3 newscasts, wreg.com and our WREG Weather app. A battery-powered weather radio can also be kept on hand and set to a level loud enough to be a warning should storms approach.

The News Channel 3 Weather Experts will be constantly monitoring the forecast and severe weather setup throughout the day.