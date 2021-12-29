UPDATE, 10:14 p.m.: Dense Fog Advisory issued Wednesday night through 9 a.m. Thursday.

UPDATE, 7:22 p.m.: NWS of Memphis says severe storms are finally out of the Mid-South with light showers and humid conditions still lingering.

UPDATE, 6:56 p.m.: Tornado Watch for Monroe is canceled until 7 p.m.

UPDATE, 6:49 p.m.: Tornado Watch for Itawamba is canceled until 7 p.m.

UPDATE, 6:07 p.m.: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Tishomingo (MS) until 7 p.m.

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m.: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for McNairy, Lafayette and Yalobusha counties.

UPDATE, 3:30 p.m.: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for Shelby, Fayette, Crittenden, Lee and St. Francis counties. It continues until 7 for the other counties included in the earlier Watch.

Good news:

NWS cancels the Tornado Watch for Crittenden, Lee, St. Francis (AR) and Fayette, Shelby (TN) counties.



Update: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee until 7 PM CST. Shelby County is included in this watch. The threat also includes hail and scattered gusts of wind up to 75MPH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ––– A threat for severe weather will be back for the Mid-South Wednesday afternoon.

Strong to severe storms will emerge across the Mid-South, especially in north Mississippi, as a cold front moves through, according to NWS Memphis.

An enhanced risk with storms producing high winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes will be possible, mainly south of I-40.

Our weather experts ask you to stay alert as conditions will rapidly change across the region on Wednesday afternoon. They say the threat will likely pass by 7 p.m.

The severe weather threat comes almost three weeks after strong storms and tornadoes began in the Mid-South and tore through parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas. One person was killed in Monette, Arkansas.

Check back to this story or our weather page for updates.