Severe thunderstorms roll through Mid-South early Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Weather-wise, it was rough start to the day, with heavy rain, lightning, and even hail pounding parts of our area.

Mother Nature with her own early morning wake-up call on Saturday, which consisted of pouring rain and a lightning show. Weather Expert Wendy Nations tracked the storms and explained how it all unfolded.

“What a morning it has been, right?” Nations said. “We have had strong winds, heavy rain, hail.. this is trailing along the frontal boundaries.”

The storm soaked everything in its path and left some damage throughout the region. In fact, along Cherry Road, near Park Avenue, a fallen tree, forced drivers to find an alternate route.

Fortunately there were no reports of injury which is something Maurice Spence was concerned could have happened, because of how widespread things were.

“This morning I saw heavy rain, I saw a lot of lightning in the air, and I heard thunder,” Spence said.

Memphis is now home for Spence, but he hails from Florida , a state where you’ll find the majority of the stormiest cities across the nation. He knows firsthand how dangerous storms can be.

“Because of the risk of being struck that’s a serious burn-type event and also a cardiac type event, if you do get hit,” Spence said.

So what should you expect for the rest of the day? More storms are predicted to flare up at a time when many are most vulnerable.

“Unfortunately it’s going to happen during the overnight hours,” Wendy Nations said.

When they’re sleeping and unaware of what’s happening. All the more reason to be prepared, by having a plan in place.