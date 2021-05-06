Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for NE Arkansas, NW Tennessee until 6

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been posted for parts of Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Tennessee through 6 p.m. Thursday.

These early evening storms will threaten the News Channel 3 viewing area and depart very quickly allowing for clearing skies overnight and cooler temperatures.

The latest Severe Weather Alerts for our area

Keep a close eye to the sky this evening and then again over the Mother’s Day weekend for the potential of severe storms. In between those time periods, enjoy some nice weather.

Tonight, early storms followed by clearing skies overnight. Low tonight 50 with NW winds at 10 mph.