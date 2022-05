MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of the Mid-South until 9 p.m.

The following counties are under a thunderstorm watch:

Tennessee: Crockett, Fayette, Dyer, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale , Shelby, Tipton

, Mississippi: Benton, Coahoma, DeSoto , Lafayette , Lee, Marshall, Panola, Tate, Tunica , Quitman

, , , Arkansas: Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Saint Francis

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for some counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area until May 15 9:00PM CDT. Tuned into WREG TV for the latest weather information. #SEVERETHUNDERSTORMWATCH pic.twitter.com/OjRqp70wEP — Tim Simpson (@TSimpson_WREG3) May 15, 2022

Check back for updates.