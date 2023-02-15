MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is expected to experience severe storms Wednesday night through Thursday morning. There is a possibility of large hail and flooding, along with a threat of tornadoes.

Todd Demers’ forecast as of Wednesday morning:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm today. Highs climbing into the mid-70s with south winds. Rain or thunder, along with a threat of severe weather late this evening and overnight. Lows fall to near 60 by daybreak.

Rain ending midday Thursday, and behind the cold front, northwest winds and falling temperatures late in the day.

Big changes in the Mid-South weather pattern. Breezy and warm today, storms tonight from our latest cold front, then clearing and cooler starting Thursday afternoon. Then a dry, stable and cooler weekend ahead. Stay alert to rapidly changing conditions, especially during the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service for Memphis’ most recent forecast:

Areas in east-central Arkansas and northwest Mississippi are at the greatest risk of severe weather. The likely timing of this event will be 10PM Wednesday through 6AM Thursday.

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are the biggest threat, with large hail and heavy rain possible.

In addition to severe weather, flooding will also be an issue as portions of the Mid-South are forecast to see 1-2″ of rainfall.