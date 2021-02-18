Record amounts of snow fall in parts of Memphis and Mid-South

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is digging out from the Snowstorm of 2021 Thursday morning, with anywhere between 2 and 6 inches falling across most of the area.

The Memphis airport reported a record 7.2 inches of snow, WREG Weather Expert Todd Demers said. While that number might be adjusted slightly, Demers expected it would still be a record. Tupelo, Mississippi also set a record with 4.5 inches, he said.

Other snow totals included 6 inches in Lewisburg, Mississippi, 5 inches in Byhalia, Mississippi, 5.5 inches in Senatobia, Mississippi, 4 inches in Eads, Tennessee and 5 inches at Summer and White Station in Memphis, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s event follows a first round of snow Monday. A Winter Storm Warning remained in effect for the entire area until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Demers said most of the snow flurries are over Thursday morning, though some areas may still see some flurries or mixed frozen precipitation.

Check our Interactive Weather Radar here.

Share this story

How is TDOT doing keeping roads clear?
Great job
Not bad, could use improvement
Poor job
Created with Quiz Maker
click
How is MDOT doing keeping roads clear?
Great job
Not bad, could use improvement
Poor job
Make quizzes with QuizMaker

Latest News

More News