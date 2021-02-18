Record amounts of snow fall in parts of Memphis and Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is digging out from the Snowstorm of 2021 Thursday morning, with anywhere between 2 and 6 inches falling across most of the area.

The Memphis airport reported a record 7.2 inches of snow, WREG Weather Expert Todd Demers said. While that number might be adjusted slightly, Demers expected it would still be a record. Tupelo, Mississippi also set a record with 4.5 inches, he said.

Other snow totals included 6 inches in Lewisburg, Mississippi, 5 inches in Byhalia, Mississippi, 5.5 inches in Senatobia, Mississippi, 4 inches in Eads, Tennessee and 5 inches at Summer and White Station in Memphis, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s event follows a first round of snow Monday. A Winter Storm Warning remained in effect for the entire area until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Demers said most of the snow flurries are over Thursday morning, though some areas may still see some flurries or mixed frozen precipitation.

