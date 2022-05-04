MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We are seeing a slight risk of severe weather across the Mid-South Thursday.

Rain or thunder will be likely for Thursday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service in Memphis said damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats though an isolated tornado is possible.

Strong storms are possible Thursday night. Clearing and mild weather is expected to return for Friday and the weekend.

Wednesday at 7:08 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for Lafayette County, Marshall County, Panola County and Tate County until 8 p.m.