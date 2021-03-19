NWS confirms at least 9 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Forecasters say at least nine tornadoes struck Alabama and Mississippi this week during a severe weather outbreak.

Teams from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency found evidence of six weak tornadoes in Simpson, Lincoln, Lamar, Copiah, Wayne and Wilkninson counties. The associated winds ranged from 75 miles per hour to 135 miles per hour.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Four more twisters were confirmed in Alabama in Moundville, south of Tuscaloosa; Fairview in Cullman County; Cottondale east of Tuscaloosa; and Chilton County.

Storm surveys are continuing, and the weather service says additional tornadoes could be added to the tally.