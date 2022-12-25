MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW has released a statement regarding recent water outages throughout the city.

On Saturday, MLGW issued a boil water advisory for Southeast and North Shelby County after they experienced low water pressure and water outages.

According to MLGW, a growing number of water main breaks caused low water pressure in other areas.

In a statement, MLGW said that they are taking the following actions:

We have increased output at our pumping stations to try and build and maintain pressure. Crews are repairing known water main breaks. At present, there are five known main breaks. Other crews are working to detect breaks in water mains or along the distribution system. Asking commercial property owners of unoccupied property to check their property for leaks.

MLGW stated that they do not have an estimated time of restoration for low water pressure or to restore every outage.

As they repair mains and identify other leaks, they will provide an update with restoration

times.

MLGW still advises customers in those areas to take precaution with their water.

This means customers should not drink water without first boiling it for three minutes, should cut back on their water usage and use bottled water for brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.