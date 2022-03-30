OXFORD, Miss. — Students in Mississippi schools were let out early Wednesday ahead of inclement weather.



Students here started heading home at noon, glad safety was a priority.

We were at the University of Mississippi as winds whipped through the Oxford Town Square, clouds darkening by the minute.

A few blocks away on the University of Mississippi campus students and staff started making their way home when the campus closed due to a severe weather threat, citing heavy rain, extreme wind gusts and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

“They just said that we’re supposed to have some bad weather today and that we weren’t going to be in class after 12,” Baylee Williams, a student told us.

“We were informed quite early and it was nice to have the information at least so we can be safe,” Grad student Rohid Llurra said.

Lafayette County’s Emergency Management Director Steve Quarels said teams spent the day prepping equipment. He said the biggest threat is the wind.

Tonight, he’s urging people not to travel if they can help it.

“Vehicles traveling on roads especially the higher vehicles like trucks and buses and stuff are susceptible being blown over by the wind, ” Director Quarels said.



He’s also urging people to have a weather plan with access to shelter and make sure your electronics are charged.

Here are the storm shelter locations in the City of Oxford:

The Oxford Utilities parking lot

The Oxford Activity Center parking lot

The recycling center next to OPD

OFD Station #4 off of Jackson Ave