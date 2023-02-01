MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The icy conditions forced some businesses to close due to dangerous conditions, but others decided to weather the storm and open.

WREG talked to business owners who say they are doing what they can to make sure everyone stays safe.

“People are going to want their alcohol, and we want them to be safe,” said Doug Ketchum, owner of Kimbrough Fine Wine & Spirits. “We just salted the sidewalks this morning and the driveway, and now we’re just clearing the ice off and trying to make it not so slippery and dangerous.”

A few miles away off Beale Street, others were doing what they could to combat the icy conditions.

The street’s slippery state did not stop Sara Bradley and her friends, who are visiting from England, from doing their best to take a walk down the iconic Street. “We’re just going to look at Beale Street. So we’re going to have a little wander down and see if we can find anything that’s open. Not much luck so far,” said Bradley.

The group is not used to seeing these elements. “In England, it’s normally like powdery snow, not like sheet ice everywhere,” Bradley said. But they’re staying positive. “We’re waiting to see the ducks at the Peabody.”

Some businesses chose to delay opening to hopefully thaw out a bit as the temperatures rise.