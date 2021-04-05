Mid-South under Marginal, Slight Risk for severe weather Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service in Memphis has placed the Mid-South under a Slight to Marginal Risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

The primary risks from these storms include damaging winds, flash flooding and the possibility of tornadic activity for those in the Slight Risk category.

Good morning! Enjoy the weather today and Tuesday – storms return to the Midsouth Wednesday – a few will likely be severe. Keep up on the latest forecasts. #arwx #mowx #tnwx #mswx pic.twitter.com/1JhIhQ2syf — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) April 5, 2021

WREG’s Todd Demers said scattered showers will arrive in the Mid-South in the early morning hours Wednesday. The heaviest of the rainfall and the time period in which there could be severe weather arrives between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Current models indicate the area could receive one to two inches of total rainfall.

The WREG Weather Experts will continue to track this system as it moves towards the Mid-South.