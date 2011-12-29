Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Investigations
Problem Solvers
Coronavirus
Restaurant Report Card
Live at 9
Pass It On
Community Changers
Manhunt Monday
Your Local Election Headquarters
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women, 2021
Weather
Memphis Weather Radar
Memphis Weather Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
On-Air
Watch Now
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Sports
Grizzlies
NFL Draft
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Contests and Fun
A Beautiful You Summer Giveaway
Peer Power Foundation Scholar of the Week
WREG Basketball Bracket Challenge
Enter to Win – WREG $5,000 Fresh Start Sweepstakes
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women, 2021
Video Game News
Educator of the Week
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Go Jim Go!
Memphis Buy Local
JobNet3
Wooten Transports, Inc. Regional Drivers Needed
Memphis Area Transit Authority is Hiring!
Now Hiring- Lee’s Logistics delivering for Amazon!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Closed captioning help
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Search
Search
Memphis Weather Radar