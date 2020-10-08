Memphis area preps for possible severe weather from Delta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City and county crews have been getting ready for the potentially severe weather as the remnants of Hurricane Delta are expected to move through the area this weekend.

“My best advice to our residents would to be vigilant.” said Brenda Jones, director of the Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency

City of Memphis crews have been preparing, checking areas with frequent flooding problems.

“Most of those are low lying areas where intense rainfalls or flash flooding happens and those inlets need to make sure there’s no debris, blockages on them,” said Robert Knecht, Director of Public Works. “We also then have crews who are navigating the major thoroughfares and checking for issues on the major streets for inlets that need to be serviced.”

He said when the storm hits this weekend, they will be ready too.

“We’re probably going to have crews come in and work a scheduled overtime shift just out of an abundance of caution,” Knecht said.

While the message is to clear drains and gutters around your home, Jone reminded people to protect themselves too.

“It’s important to remember just six inches of water can move a vehicle. Six inches of water can move a 4,000 pound vehicle so that is my caution to you. If you see standing water and you can’t see the roadway please let’s be safe,” she said.