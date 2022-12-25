MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While MLGW addresses water outages across Shelby County, those affected are forced to deal with little to no water pressure in their homes.

Just a day after the rolling blackouts, MLGW says the arctic blast caused several water mains to break. As a result, two areas in Shelby County experienced low water pressure or no water at all, prompting a boil water advisory.

“The pressure in the sink in the kitchen is the same way. You turn it on, and you get a little bit of water, enough to fill up a pot, but you’ve got to let the pot sit there,” said Jacquelyn Perry who has low water pressure.

In their news release, MLGW says that in order to keep water flowing into homes, they’ve increased output at pumping stations. While crews repair known water main breaks, other crews work to detect the breaks.

MLGW is also asking commercial property owners to check their property for leaks.

They say boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice.

The outages have forced some Memphians to alter their holiday plans.

Brady Tackett, a local citizen with low water pressure, says he will not let it ruin his day.

“We are not letting it, but I feel for folks who have no hot water, no power. That would be really tough. We are going to drink hot water instead of coffee this morning. That is what we are going to do,” said Tackett.

MLGW wants customers to know that under the boil water notice, tap water is safe for bathing and showering– just don’t get any in your mouth.