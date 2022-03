ABOVE: Phillip Loewenberg captured video of what appeared to be a funnel cloud over East Memphis. (via Storyful)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Below is a growing gallery of images showing scene of damage left behind after Wednesday’s storms. If you have video or images you’d like to submit, send them to us online.

Storm damage from Como, MS provided by a viewer.

Storm damage in Como, MS. Courtesy of Sean Simpson

A tree came down in the Uptown Square Apartments near downtown Memphis.

Tree on house in Oxford

Warehouse in Southaven damaged

Poles damaged in Collierville, submitted by a viewer

Storm damage in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.