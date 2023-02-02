MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ice storm warning that started Monday is still creating hazards for motorists across the Mid-South. WREG has the latest on the road conditions throughout the area.
Note: These situations may change rapidly.
Jackknifed Trailor
A semi-truck slid on the 101 Connector at I-40 and is causing a traffic backup.
A car was found under a tree on Quince Road, west of Riverdale Road. Quince Road has been blocked off.
Car Hits Median on I-40
Vehicle hit the concrete median on I-40, west of Covington Pike. One lane is open.
I-40 Wesbound/Lamar Lanes Now Open
After a car ran into a ditch Thursday morning, all lanes at this location were closed. They have since been reopened.
Car Crash on Bill Morris Parkway
Crash on Bill Morris Pkwy EB at Winchester Rd. Right lane/shoulder blocked.
Car Runs Off Road on I-55
I-55N between Raines & Winchester Rd. Two left lanes BLOCKED.
Officials ask that those on the road take it very slowly, as conditions are still bad despite the ice storm coming to an end.