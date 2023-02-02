MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ice storm warning that started Monday is still creating hazards for motorists across the Mid-South. WREG has the latest on the road conditions throughout the area.

Note: These situations may change rapidly.

Jackknifed Trailor

A semi-truck slid on the 101 Connector at I-40 and is causing a traffic backup.

🚨JACKKNIFED TRACTOR TRAILER: 101 Connector @ I-40. pic.twitter.com/jQJZO7ULD7 — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 2, 2023

Car Under Tree on Quince Road

A car was found under a tree on Quince Road, west of Riverdale Road. Quince Road has been blocked off.

Car Hits Median on I-40

Vehicle hit the concrete median on I-40, west of Covington Pike. One lane is open.

🚨🚨🚨EB LANES BLOCKED: I-40E west of Covington Pike BLOCKED as a wrecker loads up the vehicle that smacked into the concrete median earlier. pic.twitter.com/gx1OMLL5Ap — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 2, 2023

I-40 Wesbound/Lamar Lanes Now Open

After a car ran into a ditch Thursday morning, all lanes at this location were closed. They have since been reopened.

All WB lanes are now open! https://t.co/daa0eeJ2im — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 2, 2023

Car Crash on Bill Morris Parkway

Crash on Bill Morris Pkwy EB at Winchester Rd. Right lane/shoulder blocked.

Crash on Bill Morris Pkwy EB at Winchester Rd. Right lane/shoulder blocked. pic.twitter.com/4yiDXLrln1 — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 2, 2023

Car Runs Off Road on I-55

I-55N between Raines & Winchester Rd. Two left lanes BLOCKED.

VEHICLE OFF ROADWAY: I-55N between Raines & Winchester Rd. Two left lanes BLOCKED. pic.twitter.com/3O5ay0DNRM — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 2, 2023

Officials ask that those on the road take it very slowly, as conditions are still bad despite the ice storm coming to an end.