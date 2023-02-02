MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of now, this week’s ice storm warning is set to end Thursday at 12 p.m. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing have been affected.

Here is Todd Demers’ forecast as of Thursday morning:

Our Ice Storm Warning is finally coming to an end with the return of temperatures climbing above freezing. The morning rush includes a rain, freezing rain, snow mix that will change over to an “all rain” scenario. Highs today in the upper 30s, winds from the north.

Gradual clearing overnight, lows in the upper 20s, and then sunny and dry for Friday with highs in the mid 30s. Finally, and end to the wintry mix of precip for the Mid-South. Highs climbing above freezing today with rain tapering off this afternoon. Cloudy but clearing tonight, and then improving over the next few days.

Sunshine, mid 30s Friday, Mid 40s Saturday, and mid 50s by Sunday! Rain chances return early next week.