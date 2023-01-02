MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A threat of severe weather returns Monday afternoon and evening across the Mid-South. An enhanced risk for severe weather has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Memphis area.

Tonight and Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms are producing 2-3 inches of rainfall along with the possibility of damaging winds and a few tornadoes. The low tonight will drop into the low 60s with Tuesday’s high in the low 70s.

A complex weather system is heading toward the Mid-South with several rounds of severe weather expected over the next 24 hours. You can expect heavy rainfall, the potential for damaging winds, large hail and even a few spin up tornadoes.

The first threat will come during the late afternoon hours with a large portion of our viewing area in a SLIGHT to ENHANCED risk for severe storms.

The second threat comes later tonight around midnight and during the overnight hours. At that time, a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk of storms will exist and continue through mid day on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is expected to move into the area in the afternoon with high winds gusting over 30 MPH.

Be sure to download the WREG Weather App and visit here for additional weather updates.