Heavy rain and thunderstorms may be moving into the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I’m tracking our next weather maker – a mesoscale convective system – that’s set to approach the News Channel 3 viewing area tonight and overnight.

While the threat of severe weather is projected to our south, parts of the Mid-South could see heavy rain with some embedded thunderstorms. The Severe Storms Prediction Center has southeast Arkansas, Shelby County and southern Tennessee counties, as well as north Mississippi in the MARGINAL risk category for Saturday morning.

There might be a couple of rounds of rain beginning tonight throughout midday Saturday. Rain could be heavy at times, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms. At the moment, it looks as if the largest threat of strong to severe storms will be over central Mississippi and Alabama.

There will most likely be a lull in the weather action as the storms move more south and east of the viewing area tomorrow, although some showers may linger through the day.

I expect skies to clear by Saturday evening as dry air returns to the region. Sunday will be a nice day with ample sunshine and warming temperatures.